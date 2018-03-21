Two companies that have been on every timeline for the last few days are Cambridge Analytica, the political data firm with ties to President Trump’s 2016 campaign and Facebook that provided the data to the former. In today’s developments, Cambridge Analytica suspended its chief executive, Alexander Nix, on Tuesday, amid the furor over the access it gained to private information on more than 50 million Facebook users.The decision came after a television broadcast in which Mr. Nix was recorded suggesting that the company had used seduction and bribery to entrap politicians and influence foreign elections.

The suspension marked a new low point for the fortunes of Cambridge Analytica and for Mr. Nix, who spent much of the past year making bold claims about the role his outfit played in the election of Mr. Trump. The company, founded by Stephen K. Bannon and Robert Mercer, a wealthy Republican donor who has put at least $15 million into it, offered tools that it claimed could identify the personalities of American voters and influence their behavior. So-called psychographic modeling techniques, which were built in part with the data harvested from Facebook, underpinned Cambridge Analytica’s work for the Trump campaign in 2016. Mr. Nix once called the practice “our secret sauce,” though some have questioned its effectiveness.

But in recent days, the firm has found itself under increased scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators, and prosecutors in the United States and Britain following reports in The New York Times and The Observer of London that the firm had harvested the Facebook data, and that it still had a copy of the information.

The reports quickly put Mr. Nix in the crosshairs of a Parliamentary committee investigating fake news and Russian interference in Britain’s referendum to exit the European Union. Earlier this month, he told the committee that Cambridge Analytica had never obtained or used Facebook data — a statement that the firm itself has contradicted in recent days.