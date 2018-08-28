Providing the minute details of the project, ISRO chairman K Sivan revealed that the mass of Chandrayaan-2 has been increased to 3.8 ton which can't be launched by GSLV. Hence, ISRO has redefined the launch vehicle to GSLC-Mk III. The window for the launch of the project is January 3 to February 16 next year.

If the project is successful, it will be the first-ever mission by any country to land a rover near the lunar South Pole

After creating history with Chandrayaan-1, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to take India’s exploits in space expeditions to the next level. Chandrayaan-2, which has been in the pipeline for a long time now, has been finally given a launch period and an ISRO official revealed all the intricate details of the massive moon project.

Speaking to media on Tuesday, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said that the organisation will have a major mission Chandrayaan-2 by Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk III) which will be finalised in January 2019. The organisation has taken a review by experts throughout the country regarding the moon project and all of them have appreciated ISRO’s efforts saying this is the most complex mission ISRO has ever taken.

Providing the minute details of the project, K Sivan revealed that the mass of Chandrayaan-2 has been increased to 3.8 ton which can’t be launched by GSLV. Hence, ISRO has redefined the launch vehicle to GSLC-Mk III.

The window for the launch of the project is January 3 to February 16 next year and it will be the first mission in the world which will go near the South Pole i.e. 72 degrees south.

Reportedly, the mission is planned to be launched to the moon and it includes a lunar orbiter, a lander and a rover. Remarkably, all the components and bits of the project have been developed by India.

If the project is successful, it will be the first-ever mission by any country to land a rover near the lunar South Pole. Lunar South Pole has always been of special interest to scientists because much of its area remains in shadow. It is thought that water ice available in that area could contain a fossil record of the early solar system.

