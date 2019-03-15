Cheapest pre-paid plans under Rs 500: The cheapest prepaid mobile recharge plans are here with the comparisons. Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, and BSNL have some of the most affordable plans under Rs 200. Check inside.

Cheapest pre-paid plans under Rs 500: Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone vs BSNL, see the best plans inside

Cheapest pre-paid plans under Rs 500: As per research by Cable.co.uk. India has the cheapest data rates in the world. All thanks to Reliance Jio, who gave a tough competition to all telecom industry. The prepaid mobile recharge plan for Rs 198 which offers 2GB daily 4G data, with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls with no FUP limit gained a lot of profit. Now, Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, and BSNL have some of the most affordable plans under Rs 200.

Details of the Plans:

Reliance Jio Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days and it offers a total of 126GB data at 1.5GB per day. Unlimited Voice calls and users also get 100 SMS per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

Another enduring plan by Jio is its Rs 448 prepaid plan that offers its users a total of 168GB data for the entire validity period of 84 days or 2GB data per day. Unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps are also part of the plan.

Reliance Jio Rs 498 prepaid recharge offer:

Reliance Jio’s Rs 498 prepaid pack will get access to 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The validity is 91 days so the total data offered under this plan is 182GB.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

The validity for Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan is for 84 days recharge the whole recharge the pack gets a total of 84GB data at 1GB per day. Unlimited local, STD as roaming calls and 100 SMS per day.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtel’s Rs 448 plan offers its users 1.5GB data per day and it is valid till 82 days. The total data offered under this plan is 123GB. The calling and SMS benefits are the same as Airtel’s Rs 399 recharge offer.

Airtel Rs 509 prepaid recharge offer:

Airtels’ Rs 509 prepaid recharge offer is valid till 90 days and it offers 1.4GB data per day. In addition, it comes with a combo pack of unlimited local, STD and roaming calls as well as 100 SMS per day.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid plan provides the users unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls within India. Users can also be benifitted with 1GB data per day, and 100 SMS per day. The validity is 84 days.

Vodafone Rs 479 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 479 prepaid plan provides 1.6GB daily data for 84 days, with unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls as well as 100 SMS per day. More benefits like free access to live TV, movies and more on Vodafone Play app is also included.

Vodafone Rs 509 prepaid recharge offer:

Vodafone’s Rs 509 prepaid recharge plan comprised with unlimited local, STD and roaming calls plus 100 SMS per day and 1.5GB 3G/4G data per day. The validity is 90 days.

BSNL Rs 399 prepaid recharge offer:

BSNL’s Rs 399 offers the users unlimited voice calls as well as national roaming including Mumbai and Delhi as well as 100 SMS per day. The data offered is 1GB per day and speeds will reduce to 80 kbps after the consumption of daily limit. Users can also access free PRBT with unlimited song change option. The validity is 74 days.

BSNL Rs 448 prepaid recharge offer:

BSNL’s Rs 448 prepaid plan offers it’s users 1GB data per day 84 days as well as unlimited local, STD and roaming calls (excluding Mumbai and Delhi). Users will be provided additional 100 SMS per day.

Read More