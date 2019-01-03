China has made history as its space agency landed a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon, reported the United States media this morning. The Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV, has confirmed that China's spacecraft, Chang'e-4, touched on the far side of the Moon.

China has made history as its space agency landed a spacecraft on the far side of the Moon, reported the United States media this morning. The Chinese state broadcaster, CCTV, has confirmed that China’s spacecraft, Chang’e-4, touched on the far side of the Moon. The broadcaster further said it has sent a photo of the far side of the moon to the Queqiao satellite, which will relay communications to controllers on Earth.

It is a milestone for China in space explorations since the moon prevents communications from the far side. China’s Moon rover will carry out experiments on how to sustain life on the moon. Chang’e-4 is named after the moon goddess in Chinese mythology. The Chang’e-4 lunar probe mission was launched in December from the southwestern Xichang launch centre.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

