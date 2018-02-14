Google has paid tribute to Valentine's Day 2018 and Winter Olympics 2018 together. Tech giant has come up with a creative illustration of Grebe birds, a way to honour both occasions at one time. The Ilustration depicts, 'just how powerful can love be' and it is an attempt by the Google to depict lovebirds to perfectly synchronise with Winter Olympics 2018.

In an interesting idea, Tech giant Google once again has come up with a doodle to pay tribute to Valentine’s Day 2018 and Winter Olympic 2018. Creatively, Google prepared a single doodle by combining two different occasions. As today, February 14th, the world is celebrating Valentine’s day. In the Google’s illustration, two Grebe birds are there, behind which a red coloured heart representing the O of Google. Winter Olympics 2018 has already been started from 9 February and will last up to 25 February 2018. Google has promised that it will come with a new illustration for each day till the games end. As it is the 6th day that Google has dedicated its google to Winter Games, but this time Google has combined it with Valentine day.

Pair Skating is a figure skating discipline and the sport is distinguished from ice dancing and single skating by elements unique to pair skating, including overhead lifts, twist lifts and throw jumps. Pair Skating is a sport in the ongoing Winter Olympics 2018. A total of 2,925 athletes from 92 nations are taking part in PyeongChang 2018, which will also award a record number of 102 gold medals. It is the first Winter Olympic Games to be hosted by South Korea, which also hosted the Summer Olympics in 1988.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary illustration of the logo on Google’s homepages that commemorate holidays, events, achievements and people. The first Google Doodle honoured the Burning Man festival in 1998. Valentine’s Day is observed on February 14 every year. People in love mark this day by expressing their love through sweet teddies, chocolates and things their loved ones like.