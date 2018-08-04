Website of Maharaja Agrasen college which is affiliated to Delhi University was hacked on Friday night with messages posted on the website saying Pakistan Zindabad. According to reports, the website was hacked around 10:30 pm and restored around 1 am. It is not yet known who hacked the Delhi University college website.

While the website of Maharaja Agrasen College was hacked, apart from Pakistan Zindabad slogans, there were other things which were witnessed to be posted the website. After getting hacking, the website read, stop killing Muslims. The message appeared for a brief period of time.

Apart from Pakistan Zindabad and stop killing Muslims messages, hackers posted messages like giving free right to the Kashmiri people and also gave a warning that details of credit and debit cards of the people were not secure. Ready to face us.

Among other messages which appeared on the website after it got hacked were, “We dumped the whole database and server too. Soon we will publish it. Pakistan Zindabad. The hackers called themselves as Blackscorpian ProBro’s”.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed by college authorities with the cyber cell of the Delhi police and an investigation has been initiated in the case. Speaking on the incident, Pankaj Kumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) said that they had received a complaint in the morning after which the matter is under investigation.

