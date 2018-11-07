Diwali 2018 offers best-prepaid recharge plans: Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone have come up with some alarming offers on the occasion of Diwali. From 10GB data to 100 SMS for 365 days. Here are some of the top offers for Diwali you would not like to ignore.

Diwali 2018 offers best-prepaid recharge plans: On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, customers can now enjoy benefits on various products and services. Companies such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, BSNL and Vodafone have come up with some alarming offers, which surely you do not want to waste. Here are some of the top offers for Diwali, across price ranges to prepaid users.

Diwali 2018 prepaid recharge offers by Reliance Jio

Jio had in October come up with Jio Diwali offer at a very low price of Rs 1,699 which has the validity of 1 year. Now all the Jio prepaid users can avail the benefits till November 30 and all the customers will reportedly receive a 100% cashback from the scheme.

As per the offer, the telco is offering unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 text message (SMS) per day and 1.5 GB Internet data. In the overall time, users will receive as 547.5GB data and access to free Jio applications.

Diwali 2018 prepaid recharge offers by Airtel

The Rs 419 internet plan has the validity of 75 days, and 448 plan has the validity of 82 days. Now Airtel prepaid users can now avail a new plan, that is for Rs 597, which offers unlimited voice calling, a massive 10 GB and 100 text message per day for 114 days.

Diwali 2018 prepaid recharge offers by Vodafone

Vodafone has altered its earlier Rs 479 and Rs 529 plans. Now Vodafone prepaid subscribers will receive benefits from all these plans for more than 84 days and 90 days respectively.

Diwali 2018 prepaid recharge offers by BSNL

There are 2 new plans by the BSNL at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099, which can be available across the country, including Delhi and Mumbai. BSNL prepaid subscribers can now have unlimited voice calling and also free personalised ringtone, and 100 free text messages for 1 year.

For any further detail on Diwali 2018 prepaid recharge offers, subscribers/customers can call on the helpline of any of the following firms in case of confusion.

