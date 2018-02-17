The new observation of the Telsa Roadster, obtained by a robotically controlled telescope, has shown the car moving across the night sky. However, there are reports that the car might crash into Earth or Venus. The scientists took a close look at the vehicle's orbit over the next million years and concluded that Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster might crash.

Tech entrepreneur Elon Musk launched a cherry red car into space last week, with David Bowie’s song Space Oddity playing on repeat. A super rocket — the Falcon Heavy vehicle — was used to send the car into orbit around Mars. The launch was live streamed from a camera mounted on the hood of the car. The car, with a dummy driver, was originally intended to be inserted into an orbit that would fly closer to Mars but the third engine burn of the Falcon Heavy upper stage “exceeded” that orbit, sending the car into deep space.

The new observation of the Telsa Roadster, obtained by a robotically controlled telescope, has shown the car moving across the night sky. However, there are reports that the car might crash into Earth or Venus. But we don’t have to panic because scientists believe that the Roadster will come within one Earth-moon distance from our planet in 2091. The scientists took a close look at the vehicle’s orbit over the next million years and concluded that Elon Musk’s Tesla Roadster might crash.

For Earth, the chances are 6% and for Mars, it is 2.5%. The scientists said the Roadster might ultimately end up, with Earth being its most likely destination. Venus and Sun are also seen as potential targets. “Earth is the most likely place the car will crash, followed by Venus, and then the sun,” lead author of the study Hanno Rein told Business Insider. “Every 30 years or so, it will come relatively close to the Earth,” Rein said. “This causes a change of a few percent in some of the orbital parameters. The distance to the sun would change slightly, for example, and the orbit’s eccentricity.”