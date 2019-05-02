Google had recently courted controversy after an investigation found that many of its services on smart phones hoard users' location data even after they have activated privacy settings.

Eye on privacy, Google’s new product allows automatic removal of location history, web and app activity data

After several allegations of privacy breach, tech giant Google now plans to introduce a key feature that will allow its users to automatically delete their location history, web and app activity data. Users will be able to select a time limit for how long they want their activity data to be saved. For instance, if they select a period of three or 18 months, then all data in that period will be routinely deleted from their accounts on an ongoing basis, Google’s product manager David Monsees said in a blog post on Thursday. Google, though, has argued that it picked location data only to provide useful information to users like recommending a restaurant or arranging a pick up.

The company said that after receiving feedback from users, it decided to introduce a new feature for people to manage or delete their stored data on the go. The tech giant said that their new product Location History is an additional control feature which users can opt to edit, delete or turn it off at any time. Google said the new product is in addition to the existing feature in which a user can login to their account to manually reset the on/off buttons for Location History, Web and App Activity.

CEO Sundar Pichai said India offers great potential for the company’s growth. He said that Google-owned YouTube Music has already been downloaded more than 15 million times since its launch in mid-March in the country. Today, India is one of YouTube’s fastest growing markets, Pichai said, adding that YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are now available in 43 countries.