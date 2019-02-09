Facebook spokesperson Vanessa Chan said the company was pleased to welcome GrokStyle on-board and added that its team and technology would be contributing to its Facebook's AI capabilities further. Vanessa did not reveal the purchase price though

In a move to strengthen its artificial intelligence (AI), Social Media networking giant Facebook has acquired startup GrokStyle. Although GrokStyle hasn’t disclosed its acquisition by Facebook, its website read that the company was winding down its business, however, it was moving on as a team along with its technology.

Facebook spokesperson Vanessa Chan had made an official announcement saying that the company was pleased to welcome GrokStyle on-board, and added that its team and technology would be contributing to Facebook’s AI capabilities further. Vanessa did not reveal the deal purchase price, though.

This was the second acquisition by Facebook this year preceding to company Chain space, a blockchain technology company.

