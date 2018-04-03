Mark Zuckerberg also shot back at Apple CEO Tim Cook following his criticism last week over Facebook’s business model. Facebook CEO Zuckerberg said that one of the problems faced by Facebook was that it was 'idealistic' and focused on aspects of connecting people. Tim Cook has said that Facebook faced troubles because of it tried to monetise people's data. Facebook faced a massive jolt over its credibility as a number of known celebrities like Elon Musk and Playboy had brought down the official Facebook pages.

A few days after social media giant Facebook’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, came out in open and accepted the mistakes, it has been found that Facebook will be needing ‘a few years’ to get back on track and fix all the problems which were uncovered after a series of revelations were made following millions of users’ data leak. Defending Facebook’s business model, Mark Zuckerberg also shot back at Apple CEO Tim Cook following his criticism last week. After the allegations were levelled, Facebook faced a massive jolt over its credibility as a number of known celebrities like Elon Musk and Playboy had brought down the official Facebook pages of their companies.

While talking to Vox, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that one of the problems faced by Facebook was that it was ‘idealistic’ and focused on aspects of connecting people. He said, “We didn’t spend enough time investing in or thinking through, some of the downsides uses of the tools”. He also highlighted that following the data leak, the users are now also thinking of risks and downsides. Talking to Vox, he said, “I think we will dig through this hole, but it will take a few years. I wish I could solve all these issues in three months or six months, but I just think the reality is that solving some of these questions is just going to take a longer period of time.”

Facebook CEO also defended the business model of his company which was questioned by Apple’s CEO Tim Cook. Last week, Tim Cook has said that Facebook faced troubles because of it tried to monetise people’s data. He said, “The reality here is that if you want to build a service that helps connect everyone in the world and then there are a lot of people who can’t afford to pay. And therefore, as with a lot of media, having an advertising-supported model is the only rational model.”

