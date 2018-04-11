Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg while responding to the queries of the US Senate's Commerce and Judiciary committee on Wednesday said that his personal data was sold to 'malicious third parties'. Zuckerberg said that his personal information was also breached by Cambridge Analytica. Speaking on the various issue related to privacy concern of the user using the platform, Zuckerberg said that his platform offers opt-in features for privacy.

Present at the US Senate’s Commerce and Judiciary committee today, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his testimony admitted that his personal information was also breached by Cambridge Analytica. Zuckerberg, who was in front of the US on Wednesday, once again spoke on the issues of privacy of users data on his social media platform and the measures being taken by his company in safeguard user data base. Speaking during his testimony, Zuckerberg said that his personal data was sold to ‘malicious third parties’.

During his testimony in front of the US Congress, Mark Zuckerberg while further speaking about data privacy issue said that the onus of user’s privacy lies on the them as the platform offers opt-in features for privacy. “Users can choose to leave Facebook if they want. They can delete their Facebook data when they want to. Facebook is limiting the type of data that it collects and use. The platform will be changing default settings to be more privacy-protective as well. We have changed a lot of the way our platform works so that developers cannot access so much information,” Zuckerberg said.

Responding to a query whether the platform can change default settings to minimise collection of user data, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg did not give a clear answer and said that it was a complicated issue. Previously, while responding to US Congress questions, Mark Zuckerberg took personal responsibility for the leak of data on tens of millions of its users. He said that it was his responsibility to work on data privacy issues and also the Congress that they will do everything possible to ensure that the platform is not used to swing elections.

“2018 is is an incredibly important year for elections. Not just in the US mid-terms, but, around the world, there are important elections — in India, Brazil, Mexico, Pakistan and Hungary — and we want to make sure we do everything we can to protect the integrity of these elections.”

