Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says privacy to be defining pillar of his social networking site

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that privacy will be a defining pillar of his social networking site. Addressing Facebook’s F8 developer conference recently, Zuckerberg stressed on a massive shift being made in the company’s vision towards setting up a privacy-focused communications platform. Asserting that he will turn his company around, Zuckerberg said Facebook has embraced new concepts to unify its messaging products.

Zuckerberg said that in the last decade Facebook’s most dominant vision was to bring the world together; however, the future lies in developing a product which is more intimate. He said a private social platform will be even more important to people in future. Zuckerberg said Facebook will look at developing a great product for the future that is intimate and private.

Facebook has recently unveiled a redesign of its main app and website which is cleaner and less cluttered and focused on groups and events. The Facebook Watch and Marketplace tabs also find a prominent place in the menu bar. Zuckerberg said that the goal is to take Facebook away from News Feed and more towards manageable private-focused interactions. Zuckerberg said that the new look called FB 5 is its fifth redesign in its history. There have been four major versions of the Facebook app in the past, and this is the fifth, he said.

Zuckerberg said that the mobile redesign is launched alongside a new, interactive logo that dumps the blue colour scheme but the desktop redesign will come later. He said that the company has made some major changes in its product approach and safety is a top priority.

Facebook had faced a series of scandals in the past year over data privacy and security practices. The social networking site had been criticized in the recent past for its alleged role in abetting or promoting election interference, misinformation and fake news, as well as hate speech and violence around the globe. And due to which, the company’s reputation had taken a toll despite its steady growth. Zuckerberg said that he now needs to regain public trust if Facebook is to remain the world’s most powerful and communications platform.