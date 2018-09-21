Facebook on Thursday finally started publicly testing its online-dating product in Colombia. Dubbed as Dating, the much-awaited dating service was first announced at Facebook's developer conference F8 in May 2018. All you need to know is just verify your location using your device. After that, you need to add details to your accounts such as height, religion, occupation and education.

Facebook on Thursday finally started publicly testing its online-dating product in Colombia. Dubbed as Dating, the much-awaited dating service was first announced at Facebook’s developer conference F8 in May 2018. Also, the dating service is most likely to be launched in the other party of the world soon. Notably, the youngsters who have been trying to find the love of their life and residing in Colombia can register themselves on the dating app. The Facebook has provided its users with a new option at the top of the news feed via which the user can opt into the dating service.

All you need to know is just verify your location using your device. After that, you need to add details to your accounts such as height, religion, occupation and education. Interestingly, the dating app service also allows an individual to add sexual orientations and non-binary genders.

ALSO READ: Former French President Hollande says Indian govt proposed Anil Ambani’s Reliance for Rafale deal

You can also add your photos from Facebook and Instagram and then there are these 20 questions that you need to answer. Once you will fill in your details, you can find the app suggesting the matches for you. The app will provide you with the matches that are either your friends or friends-of-friends. The people you have blocked from the facebook won’t appear in the suggestion list.

Facebook also declared that they don’t want to create a standalone app. Thus, the feature is going to be available at the top of the home page while messages will be sent to a different dating inbox.

Also, the app also lets you meet people who are attending the same event as that of yours. All you need to do is unlock the event that has been happening around you to make sure that somebody is attending it.

Read More