In the Germany elections, the firm developed a new playbook for working with the local election commission on share information on many threats it received: Mark Zuckerberg

After the Facebook data leak controversy hogged headlines, Facebook claimed on Thursday, April 5, that it has deployed technology tools like artificial intelligence and thousands of people will work on security in order to protect the integrity of the forthcoming elections in many countries, including India. The social media tech giant is also enhancing its security features in order to prevent trolls from spreading information, the CEO Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg said.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said, “In the US Senate Alabama special election last year, we successfully deployed some new artificial intelligence (AI) tools that removed Macedonian trolls who were trying to spread information during the elections.” Many states in India are scheduled to go for elections and general elections are due in a little over a year from now, those states include-Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka.

Earlier, Mark Zuckerberg said Facebook had taken major steps by taking down Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA) pages that were targeting the United States. “Since we became aware of their activity after the 2016 US elections, we’ve been working to root out the IRA and protect the integrity of elections around the world.” In the Germany elections, the firm developed a new playbook for working with the local election commission on share information on many threats it received, he said

