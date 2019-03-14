Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for hours, users tweet out their frustration: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have been down for some users all across the globe and the outage was reported by many in the last few hours. The social media outage first came into account at around 9 pm on Wednesday and is yet continuing for some of the users.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for hours, users tweet out their frustration: The three most widely used social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — have been down for some users all across the globe. It has been almost ten hours since the social media giants were first seen partially down. The users reported issues with sending messages on all the three platforms, sharing posts to the feed or stories and accessing other features on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media outage first came into account at around 9 pm on Wednesday and is yet continuing for some of the users.

Facebook soon took the cognisance the matter and posted a tweet on its official website. In the tweet, Facebook confirmed that there is a glitch and the tech giant was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

We're focused on working to resolve the issue as soon as possible, but can confirm that the issue is not related to a DDoS attack. — Facebook (@facebook) March 13, 2019

Earlier in the morning, it also confirmed that the issue was not related to a DDoS attack. A DDoS or Distributed Denial-of-Service attack is the one in which a hacker deliberately crashes a site by flooding it with fake traffic. However, Facebook is yet to announce the reason behind the global outage.

Meanwhile, according to Downdetector, a website where users can report problems on apps and websites, the outage affected the users in the US, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia.

The problem also led to a flood of tweets as Facebook and its family of apps started affecting the people. People posted screenshots of the issues they have been facing while accessing the applications. Apart from that, it was also the time when Twitter actually took over Facebook and its owned applications. Here are some of the tweets:

It’s been hours, I’m surprised this hasn’t been resolved yet.. — Michelle (@LuckyChick6) March 14, 2019

I'm still having issues, 6h after this post!!!!!!!!!! :O — Whimsical Co (@WhimsicalCo) March 14, 2019

Facebook is still down, regardless what others are saying. It hasn’t been fixed yet. — Jessica (@Jess_Feldman3) March 14, 2019

Hey? Facebook? Probably time to quit fooling around with it and call tech support. If you've shut down, restarted x8, rolled back updates, rolled the windows up and down, held your hand on top of your head and jumped on the opposite foot -& it still isn't fixed. — LittleTownJane (@LittleTownJane) March 14, 2019

I can't acess facebook. Help me ! pic.twitter.com/RWs50DtFo8 — NCHMF NEWS (@nchmfnews) March 14, 2019

Almost 10 am east coast still down 🤔 — V Granger (@15bd9daf92ee4b5) March 14, 2019

