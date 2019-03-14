Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for hours, users tweet out their frustration: The three most widely used social media platforms — Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — have been down for some users all across the globe. It has been almost ten hours since the social media giants were first seen partially down. The users reported issues with sending messages on all the three platforms, sharing posts to the feed or stories and accessing other features on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media outage first came into account at around 9 pm on Wednesday and is yet continuing for some of the users.
Facebook soon took the cognisance the matter and posted a tweet on its official website. In the tweet, Facebook confirmed that there is a glitch and the tech giant was working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
Earlier in the morning, it also confirmed that the issue was not related to a DDoS attack. A DDoS or Distributed Denial-of-Service attack is the one in which a hacker deliberately crashes a site by flooding it with fake traffic. However, Facebook is yet to announce the reason behind the global outage.
Meanwhile, according to Downdetector, a website where users can report problems on apps and websites, the outage affected the users in the US, Europe, South America, Australia and Asia.
The problem also led to a flood of tweets as Facebook and its family of apps started affecting the people. People posted screenshots of the issues they have been facing while accessing the applications. Apart from that, it was also the time when Twitter actually took over Facebook and its owned applications. Here are some of the tweets:
