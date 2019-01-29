Facebook has launched has a new Privacy and Data Use Business Hub to help people to expand their business and protect user data. Facebook's chief privacy officer, Erin Egan in a blog said that the social media site is continuously working to improve the privacy controls.

Social media platform Facebook has launched has a new Privacy and Data Use Business Hub to help people to expand their business and protect user data. The new Privacy and Data Use Business Hub contains information on trending and business-friendly topics including advertisements, privacy principles and guidelines related to General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). After the launching new Privacy and Data Use Business Hub, Facebook’s chief privacy officer, Erin Egan in a blog said that the social media site is continuously working to improve the privacy controls and trying to better communicate with people about how the company protect people’s information.

The social-networking site, who recently faced criticism for alleged data-breach scandals, is working hard to provide people with more transparency and privacy control. “In the coming months we will launch ‘Clear History’, a new control to let you see the information we get about your activity on other apps and websites, and disconnect that information from your account,” Egan added.

Facebook is celebrating the Data Privacy celebrations, which will continue for next 2 weeks. Facebook will promote its new feature and show users a reminder in the News Feed, and will invite them to take a privacy checkup.

Read More