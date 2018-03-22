Facebook made mistakes: Ending his five-day silence over the much-talked data leak of users by social media giant Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg accepted that Facebook made mistakes. He further said that they have a responsibility to protect users' data and if they can't then they don't deserve to serve the people. He added that he has been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again in future.

After facing several questions from every corner of the world over the leak of data, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg has finally ended his five-day silence and issued a statement over the Facebook data breach. In order to tackle the scandals against the social media giant, Mark Zuckerberg apologised for the mistakes and further vowed to step up his actions in order to safeguard the personal data. Currently, Facebook is caught up in the scandal where it is being accused of high jacking personal data from millions of Facebook users.

In the first public comments over the matter, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said that it is their responsibility to protect people’s data. He further stated that if they are unable to stand up to their responsibilities they do not deserve to serve the users. The following remarks came in on the charges of harvesting of Facebook user data by a British firm linked to Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign — Cambridge Analytica. The statements by the Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg came in just a few days after WhatsApp co-founder Brian Acton asked everyone to delete Facebook.

Taking to his Facebook page Zuckerberg also stated that Facebook is taking steps to check leakage of data to outside developers and third-party apps while giving users more control over their information through a special toolbar. Hinting that Facebook had no role to play in meddling, The Facebook chief said that the measures had been in place since 2014 to prevent precisely the sort of abuse revealed at the weekend. The statements by the Facebook chief were made just a few hours after Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, commenting on the data leak reports, stated that if required Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg will be brought to India and will be made to answer.

I want to share an update on the Cambridge Analytica situation — including the steps we've already taken and our next… Posted by Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday, 21 March 2018

