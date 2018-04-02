CEO Mark Zuckerberg while speaking on data protection and privacy issues on Monday said that the social networking website is likely going to require 'a few years' to fix the problems created after leaking or hijacking of private user data. I think we will dig through this hole, but it will take a few years. I wish I could solve all these issues in three months or six months, but I just think the reality is that solving some of these questions is just going to take a longer period of time, Mark Zuckerberg added.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg while speaking on data protection and privacy issues on Monday said that the social networking website is likely going to require ‘a few years’ to fix the problems created after leaking or hijacking of private user data. During his conversation with Vox, Mark Zuckerberg while defending company’s business model. He also hit out at Apple CEO Tim Cook. A few days ago, India had sent notice to Facebook and sought its reply on data leak row also involving data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica. India said it will decide its next course of action regarding the once Facebook responds to the issues concerning users private data.

While speaking to Vox, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that they did not spend enough time investing in, or thinking through, some of the downsides uses of the tools. “I think now people are appropriately focused on some of the risks and downsides as well. “I think we will dig through this hole, but it will take a few years. I wish I could solve all these issues in three months or six months, but I just think the reality is that solving some of these questions is just going to take a longer period of time,” Zuckerberg told Vox. Meanwhile, responding to Apple CEO Tim Cook who questioned Facebook’s business model, Mark Zuckerberg said, “I find that argument … that if you’re not paying that somehow we can’t care about you, to be extremely glib. And not at all aligned with the truth.”

Previously, when India issued notice to Facebook, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “We are very tough when it comes to data protection in India. Notice has gone from the Indian government to the two companies. We should wait for their reply. We will take action after their reply.”

The IT ministry while issuing a notice to social networking platform Facebook had asked companies response on issues like whether the personal data of Indian votes and users has been compromised by Cambridge Analytica or any other downstream entity in any manner. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology sought information from Facebook over alleged data leak and has sought details by April 7.

