Facebook on Monday finally launched the much-awaited smart video calling device which will allow people to make immersive video calls. The social media giant launched Portal and Portal + smart cameras with large screens. One of the top features of the smart calling devices is that its camera can follow people around while they move, keeping the focus intact.

Facebook’s smart cameras were supposed to be launched earlier this year, however, the entire data breach and privacy scandal delayed its launch. While launching the cameras, Facebook made it clear that Portal and Portal+ are fully private and nobody will monitor the calls.

Facebook has also clarified that Portal and Portal+ will not use facial recognition but will be able to follow users while they roam around.

In the statement issued Facebook has said that smart cameras used automatically pan and zooms to keep everyone in the view.

“Smart Sound minimizes background noise and enhances the voice of whoever is talking, no matter where they move. It’s like having your own cinematographer and sound crew direct your personal video calls,” said the company.

FEATURES

The Portal and the Portal+ will be available only in the US. They will go on sale from November. The Portal comes with a 10-inch display that has 720P resolution. The Portal+ uses a 1080P display that measures 15.6 inches diagonally. Both the devices will use a 12-megapixel camera to enable video calls. Both also come with Alexa, Amazon’s smart assistant, integrated in them, and both will respond to “Hey portal” command.

