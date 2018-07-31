Facebook has identified a number of inauthentic accounts which were active on the platform. According to the networking site, they identified a coordinated political influence campaign through these inauthentic Facebook accounts. Meanwhile, besides this, Facebook in an official information informed that they have removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram as they were involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour.

Ahead of November’s midterm elections in the United States, social networking site Facebook has identified a number of inauthentic accounts which were active on the platform. According to the networking site, they identified a coordinated political influence campaign through these inauthentic Facebook accounts. Meanwhile, besides this, Facebook in an official information informed that they have removed 32 pages and accounts from Facebook and Instagram as they were involved in coordinated inauthentic behaviour. Explaining the removal of pages from its platform, the Facebook said that they won’t allow this kind of behaviour as they don’t want any organisation, people to create a network of accounts which could mislead people.

Facebook further mentioned in its blog post that they are still in the early stage of their investigation about the accounts which have been removed as they don’t have all the facts and information. In its blog post, Facebook said, “We are sharing what we know today given the connection between these bad actors and protests that are planned in Washington next week. We will update the information in this post with more details when we have them, or if the facts we have change.

Speaking more about the removal of pages, Facebook said that it identified these inauthentic pages active on its platform as part of its investigation in the election interference. The social networking site further mentioned that it was clear that whosoever was behind setting up these inauthentic accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities that the Russian-based internet research agency (IRA) has in the past.

“We believe that this could be partly due to the changes we have made over the last year to make this kind of abuse much harder,” Facebook wrote in its blogpost.

