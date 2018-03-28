In order to give its users more control over their privacy and personal information following Cambridge Analytica data breach episode, Facebook has revamped and announced changes to their social networking platform to make the ecosystem more secure. A privacy shortcut menu is also a part of the new settings update giving users more control and easy access to the play with the settings and allowing them to control their personal information better than before on the widely used social networking platform.

In order to give its users more control over their privacy and personal information following Cambridge Analytica data breach episode, Facebook has revamped and announced changes to their social networking platform to make the ecosystem more secure. According to a leading daily, Facebook Chief Privacy Officer and VP Erin Egan said, “Last week showed how much more work we need to do to enforce our policies and help people understand how Facebook works and the choices they have over their data. We’ve heard loud and clear that privacy settings and other important tools are too hard to find and that we must do more to keep people informed.”

Talking more about the revamped privacy settings, the tools which let a user to toggle down with the settings have will now be made more easily available to users. Facebook has said that the company has redesigned platforms settings menu in their attempt to make it easier for their users. Sharing the information on their blog post, Facebook officials said, “Instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they’re now accessible from a single place. We’ve also cleaned up outdated settings so it’s clear what information can and can’t be shared with apps.”

A privacy shortcut menu is also a part of the new settings update giving users more control and easy access to the play with the settings and allowing them to control their personal information better than before on the widely used social networking platform. The privacy shortcut menu will redirect the users to the existing tools containing two-factor authentication, check out personal information shared, decide what other people can see related to their posts and profile and also control the advertisements.

As part to make their ecosystem more secure and safe, Facebook will soon be updating its data policy detailing what kind of data it has access to and how it is used. Meanwhile, the social networking site also mentioned that it continued to work with regulators, legislators and privacy experts to make the system more secure.

