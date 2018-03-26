Facebook on Sunday, March 26, took out a full-page advertisement in the US and UK newspapers apologising for the data leaks. In the ad, it goes on to mention, that Facebook had already ceased apps from accessing information and they will now work on to limit information granted to apps strictly.

In the wake of Cambridge Analytica row, Facebook on Sunday, March 26, took out full-page advertisements in the US and UK newspapers apologising for the data breach. Facebook took out advertisements in Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, New York Times, The Sunday Times, Mail on Sunday among others. The ad apologies for the data leaks, and is signed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The headline of the ad reads, “We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t, we don’t deserve it.”

As per the media reports, the UK- based private firm, Cambridge Analytica is alleged to have harvested data of as many as 50 million users in order to create effective election campaigns for US President Donald Trump and Pro-Brexit groups. In the ad, it goes on to mention, that Facebook had already ceased apps from accessing information and they will now work on to limit information granted to apps even more. The apology also illustrates how Facebook will be investigating every single app which had access to a large number of data before they fix it.

Facebook took out full page ads in the NYT, WSJ, WashPost, and 6 UK papers today https://t.co/kMA822kTpU pic.twitter.com/CUEYwyWuTT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 25, 2018

The social media platform, Facebook which is used by enormous users is facing security due to the data leak controversy, a #DeleteFacebook campaign has been in the spotlight in the West. The co-founder of the instant messaging app, Brian Acton was quick to tweet last week saying it time to delete Facebook. On March 21, after many days of silence, Mark Zuckerberg admitted that company failed to protect users data. Adding to his apologies, he also announced a series of steps to fix the problem including the audit of all apps which had access to large amounts of users information.

