Today's updates are designed to prevent future abuse in elections and to help ensure you have the information that you need to assess political and issue ads, as well as content on Pages: Facebook Founder

After the Cambridge Analytica row, the social media giant, Facebook announced on Saturday, April 7, that it will not allow political ads on its platform until the advertiser’s identity is verified by Facebook and the entry paying the message is mentioned. The move came in a bid to improve the transparency and the accountability of the political campaigns. The social networking site was recently under the spotlight over allegations that it was being used for influencing polls in US and India among others.

Cambridge Analytica, UK based firm allegedly worked with US President Donald Trump’s election team and winning Brexit campaign, it harvested millions of Facebook profiles of US voters and used the data to build a powerful software program to predict and influence choices at the ballot box. Days after his silence on the data breach, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologised, and since then has announced that improvements will be made to save the personal data of users.

Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook, “With important elections coming up in the US, Mexico, Brazil, India, Pakistan and more countries in the next year, one of my top priorities for 2018 is making sure we support positive discourse and prevent interference in these elections.” Facebook also claimed that it has come up with artificial tools and adding more people to help find advertisers that should have gone through the authorisation process but did not.

