‘Coincidence is God’s way of remaining anonymous,’ reads one of the quotes from Albert Einstein. Adding an incident to the series of some unfortunate coincidence, Stephen Hawking’s death coincides with Albert Einstein’s 139th birth anniversary. Stephen Hawking, who died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, March 14 was one of the most brilliant minds since Einstein. In another such coincidence, Stephen Hawking’s birth date January 8, 1942, coexist with Galileo Galilee’s 300th death anniversary. Shocking, but both of the prominent scientists died at the age of 76 years.

Besides there exceptional mind, Albert Einstein and Stephan Hawking had a lot in common. Surprisingly, both of them were suffering from brain diseases While Einstein had a mild disease related to Autism, Hawking fought with motor neuron disease from last 53 years. Hawking and Einstein have a remarkable IQ level of about 160. Coming to the research part, both of them have given their contribution to the field of science with their theories on black holes, wormholes, time travel etc. Both of them have spent their lives to prove a single fundamental equation which could explain everything which existed, but both failed.

On April 18, 1955, Albert Einstein died in Princeton, New Jersey. It was his abdominal aortic aneurysm that caused his death. On the other hand, the world was saddened after a confirmation of Stephen Hawking’s death came from a family’s spokesperson in the early hours today. Hawking spent most of his life revolutionising Physics and died peacefully at his home. Both, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking have become a milestone in the way of science. Throughout their life, they worked hard to come out with a solution to the abstract question on which the root of science was lying.

