Flipkart Best Of Season Sale (BOSS) 2018: The e-commerce site Flipkart is back with another exciting deal to woo the customers. Flipkart’s Best Of Season Sale (BOSS) will be held from December 20 to 24, 2018. In which, the online shopping giant will offer heavy discounts and great offers on latest and trendy clothes and the company is also offering extra 10% off on the first day of sale ( December 20, 2018). Flipkart Best Of Season Sale (BOSS) is being promoted by Bollywood style icons Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which includes stuff from big brands like Reebok, US Polo Assn, Van Heusen, Pep Jeans, Libas, edHardy, WildCraft and many more. Flipkart Best Of Season Sale (BOSS) is promising big discounts, rush hours, whooping price discounts and bank offers on your favourite products and clothes.

The customers who have been waiting for this exciting offer can visit the official website of Flipkart— www.flipkart.com to avail these offers. The State Bank of India (SBI) is also offering an extra 10% discount to its customers, who will be making payments through credit or debit cards during the sale. Customers can redeem their Flipkart Plus coins to shop the trendy and hot selling clothes.

How to avail heavy discounts from Flipkart during the Best Of Season Sale (BOSS):

Step 1: Simply visit the Flipkart’s official website— www.flipkart.com.

Step 2: On the top of the home page, click on the banner that reads Flipkart Best Of Season Sale (BOSS).

Step 3: Scroll down and click on the brand from where you want to shop or the deal which attracts you.

Step 4: Check the product and simply place the order.

