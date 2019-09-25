Flipkart Big Billion Days: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is going to roll into the market with some best deals. The sale will start from September 29(12:00 pm) and will end on October 4. Check some amazing offers and deals.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is going to roll into the market with some best deals. The sale will start from September 29(12:00 pm) and will end on October 4. The festive season is here and sale from mega online store like Flipkart is a definite festive trust for the buyers.

The sale is segmented into two parts, first is from September 29 to October 4 in this segment sale on Fashion, TV Appliances, Home and Furniture, Beauty and Toys and smart devices and other segments of the sale will start from September 30 and will end on October 4 in this mobile and tablets, gadgets and accessories will come on sale.

There is a separate offer for Flipkart plus users as they will get access to the sale one day before that is from September 28. Instant discount of 10% will be given to the Credit and debit card users of Axis bank and Credit card users of ICICI banks

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Deals on Cell phones

Samsung Galaxy A50

Original price: 21,000

Sale price: 18,490

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 512 GB

16.26 cm (6.4 inch) FHD+ Display

25MP + 5MP + 8MP | 25MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Exynos 9610 Processor

Super AMOLED Display

This smartphone from Samsung comes with various features and is one of the most popular cellphones at this time and Flipkart is providing it at such low price so it should definitely tempt the buyers.

Realme C2

Original price: 7,999

Sale price: 6,999

2 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

15.49 cm (6.1 inch) HD+ Display

13MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Battery

MediaTek P22 Octa Core 2.0 GHz Processor

Dual Nano SIM slots and Memory Card Slot

Face Unlock

This RealMe phone comes in two classy color Black and blue and the upgraded version with 3 GB RAM is available in the price of 8,000 in the Flipkart sale.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Original price: 16,999

Sale price: 13,999

4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable up to 256 GB

16.0 cm (6.3 inch) FHD+ Display

48MP + 5MP | 13MP Front Camera

4000 mAh Li-polymer Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Processor

Splash Proof – Protected by P2i

Quick Charge 4.0 Support

This smartphone from Redmi comes in different price segmentation, as the configuration of the model increases, price increases. The model with the configuration of 6 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM comes at the sale price of 14,999. The model with a configuration of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM comes at the sale price of 16,999.

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Deals on Televisions

Samsung Super 6 108cm (43 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV

Original price: Rs 66,900

Sale price: 37,999

This smart television from Samsung supports Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and Youtube and with such discount on Flipkart, it can be a good deal for the buyers.

Vu Premium Android 138cm (55 inches) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV with Cricket Mode (55-OA)

Original Price: Rs 58,000

Sale Price: Rs 41,999

Micromax 81cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED TV with IPS Panel

Original price: Rs 19,990

Sale price: Rs 9,499

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Deals on laptop

Lenovo Ideapad 130 Core i5 8th Gen – (8 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home/2 GB Graphics) 130-15IKB Laptop (15.6 inch, Black, 2.1 kg)

Original price: Rs 54,350

Sale price: Rs 45,990

Acer Predator Helios 300 Core i5 8th Gen – (8 GB/1 TB HDD/128 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home/4 GB Graphics) PH315-51 / PH315-51-51V7/ph315 51 55xx Gaming Laptop (15.6 inch, Obsidian Black, 2.5 kg)

Original price: Rs 99,999

Sale price: Rs 63,990

Asus VivoBook S Series Core i5 8th Gen – (8 GB/1 TB HDD/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) S430FA-EB026T Laptop (14 inch, Gun Metal, 1.40 kg)

Original price: Rs 69,791

Sale price: Rs 64,990

Flipkart Big Billion Days: Deals on Fridge

LG 260 L Frost Free Double Door 4 Star Refrigerator (Shiny Steel, GL-I292RPZL)

Original price: Rs 30,690

Sale price: Rs 24,990

Whirlpool 240 L Frost Free Triple Door Refrigerator (Alpha Steel, FP 263D PROTON ROY (N))

Original price: Rs 29,780

Sale price: Rs 24,490

Samsung 253 L Frost Free Double Door 2 Star Refrigerator (Elegant Inox, RT28M3022S8-HL/ RT28M3022S8-NL)

Original price: Rs 22,800

Sale price: Rs 19,590