E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering special discounts on smartphones today. During the Big Billion Days Sale, Xiaomi's Redmi Note 5 Pro is available for a special price of Rs 11,699 after discounts. Check out the special price, specification and details about the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

In the ongoing Big Billion Days Sale, E-commerce giant Flipkart is today offering smartphones on a special prize. On a special offer, Flipkart is selling Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro with flat Rs 2000 discount on the smartphone. Which means gadget freaks may buy the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro for only Rs 12,999. The buyers, who will be making payments through HDFC credit/ debit cards will get a special additional discount of 10 per cent. After availing both the offers, the Redmi Note 5 Pro can be bought for Rs 11,699.

Flipkart is offering this discount on the base model and the 6GB RAM variant. In India, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro is available in 2 variants. Redmi Note 5 Pro base model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 14,999, while the top-end version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is available for MRP Rs 16,999.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications:

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 5 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz.

Redmi Note 5 Pro comes in two variants— 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM.

The smartphone has 64GB internal storage.

5.99-inch FHD+ display with a 2160x1080p pixel resolution and a 2.5D finish.

Powered with Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro comes with a long and durable battery of 4000 mAh.

Dual rear camera: Rear 12-megapixel with f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

20-megapixel front selfie shooter camera with IMX376 sensor, LED selfie light and Beautify 4.0.

Read More