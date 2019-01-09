Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: The e-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday announced its Grand Gadgets Sale where the interested buyers will find some a lot of offers on a series of electronics and gadgets including, laptops, DSLR cameras, wearables, printers, speakers, Sony's PlayStation 4, among others. The sale that has begun from January 8 will continue till January 10.

Flipkart Grand Gadgets Sale: The e-commerce giant Flipkart on Tuesday announced its Grand Gadgets Sale where the interested buyers will find some a lot of offers on a series of electronics and gadgets including, laptops, DSLR cameras, wearables, printers, speakers, Sony’s PlayStation 4, among others. The sale that has begun from January 8 will continue till January 10. Those who have been thinking of investing in some electronics and gadgets, well, this is the right time to lose your pockets. During the sale, some of the best-selling laptops will be available from the range of Rs 17,990 while there offers like up to Rs 40,000 off on others too. Besides this, there are no cost EMI options available with an extra Rs 1,000 off on different gadgets and electronics.

The Grand Gadgets Days offers some best-selling laptops, gaming laptops, hard disks and grooming essentials and more with some exciting offers. The gaming laptops are available from Rs 49,990, hard disks from Rs 3,399, hair straighteners and trimmers are available from only Rs 299 while smartwatches including Honor, Fitbit and MI are available with an off of up to Rs 7,500. Besides this Canon DSLR cameras are starting from Rs 22,990 and large screen tablets from Apple and Samsung are priced at Rs 6,499.

Also, the mobile and laptop accessories are available with some exciting offers. Along with this, the buyers who have been looking forward to buying printers, tablets and cameras, the Grand Gadgets Sale is all that you need to discover.

