E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with another fascinating smartphone sale on its platform and this time it has partnered with Honor to avail its users. Dubbed as Honor Days, the sale commenced on January 3 and will continue till January 5, 2019. The sale is providing some really exciting deals and exchange offers on some of the popular smartphones of Honor. The smartphones available with intriguing offers include Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9N, Honor 7s, Honor 9i, Honor 7A and Honor 10. The smartphones are available exclusively on Flipkart with the discount tags.

The smartphones are available at lowest prices with no cost EMIs and also with some exciting exchange offers. Here is the list of smartphones that are available during the sale and the details of offers on them:

Honor 9 Lite is available in two variants — 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. The 32 GB variant is available at Rs 8,999 but is originally is priced at Rs 13,999. Coming to the 64GB variant, the Honor 9 Lite is available at Rs 10,999, which means there is a flat Rs 6,000 off on the smartphone. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone.

Honor 9N is also available on the state as its 32GB variant is available at Rs 8,999 while the 64GB variant is available at just Rs 10,999.

Honor 7S is available at just Rs 5,999, Honor 9i is available at Rs 10,999 while Honor 7A is available at a price tag of Rs 7,499.

The highlight of the sale is undoubtedly the Honor 10, which is available at just Rs 32,999 in the sale. Originally, the marke price of the smartphone is Rs 35,999.

