Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale kicks off today: Flipkart Mobile Bonzana Sale has already kick-started and will continue to tempt fans for the coming four days i.e. till November 22. Here we have encapsulated 10 facts about the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonzana Sale that will work as a guide for you to be the smartest buyers while placing an order and buying the smartphone that you want to buy to make the best of it.

Flipkart Mobile Bonzana Sale has already kick-started and will continue to tempt fans for the coming four days i.e. till November 22. If you are one among those who just couldn’t make it from the festival season sales and also missed Flipkart Big Billion Days sale then this the opportunity for all of you guys other there. For all those who have are being bored with the smartphone they have been using for a while have an opportunity to facilitate themselves with a whole new trendy device.

For your surprise, the Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering exchange offers, no cost EMI options and discounts on smartphones including, Google, Motorola, Xiaomi, Apple and many more. Here we have encapsulated 10 facts about the ongoing Flipkart Mobile Bonzana Sale that will work as a guide for you to be the smartest buyers while placing an order and buying the smartphone that you want to buy to make the best of it.

For all the 3G smartphone users, well Flipkart Mobile Bonzana is all that you need as it is offering you a special discount for upgrading to 4G devices. Flipkart is offering a minimum discount of Rs 750 on the purchase of a 4g device. Flipkart is providing some special offers for the HDFC users as they can opt for no cost EMI options starting at Rs 499 per month. Coming to the smartphones, Google Pixel 2 XL is available with a price tag of Rs 40, 999 during the Flipkart Mobile Bonzana Sale, however, the market price of the device is Rs 45,499. Asus franchise’s Zenfone Max Pro M1 is available at Rs 9,999 for the 3GB model while the 4GB variant is available with a discount range of Rs 12,999 to Rs 10,499. The most talked about smartphone series Xiaomi’s Poco F1 and Redmi Note 5 Pro are among the key highlights of the sale. Poco F1 buyers will get a discount of Rs 2,000 on an exchange of an old smartphone. On the other hand, Redmi Note 5 Pro is available at the reduced price of Rs 13,999. Coming to the exchange offers that the users will be provided with includes smartphones LGQ Stylus, LG G7 ThinQ and Vivo X21. V11 and V11 pro are also available with some perfect exchange offers. Samsung Galaxy On6 is available at a price tag of Rs. 9,990 while the market price of the device is Rs 15,490. With e-commerce platform’s ‘Complete Mobile Protection Plan’ and ‘Buyback Guarantee’, Flipkart promises you around 70% buyback value. Nokia flagship smartphones are also available with some smart offers and discounts. The sale also promises that with the help of smart deals and offers you can buy a smartphone at just Rs 499.

Read More