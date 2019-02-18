Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Flipkart's much-awaited sale is going to start from February 19 and will go on till February 23, 2019. Some of the smartphones which will be available at the bonanza are listed here.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale: Flipkart has floated a bonanza of mobiles on its E-commerce website offering heavy discount on the sale of smartphones. The Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale will start from 19th of February 2019 to 23rd of February 2019. In this sale, Axis Bank debit and credit card holders will get an instant discount of 10 per cent even on the EMI transactions. Phones which will be made available at the discounted price are Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. ‬Flipkart has also made a “notify me” button for the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event which is a clear hint that the phones will be available on Flipkart.

Realme 2 Pro can be availed at a price of Rs 11,990 for the 4 GB Ram and 64 GB internal storage variant. The 8 GB with 128 GB internal storage variant of the Realme 2 Pro made a debut at a price of Rs 17,990 which will be available in the sale at a discounted price too.

The 4 GB RAM variant of Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

6 GB RAM variant is also anticipated to be listed in the bonanza at a discounted rate.

Poco F1 6 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage variant will be priced at Rs 17,999, the 6 GB RAM with 128 GB internal storage will be available at a price of Rs 20,999 and the 8 GB RAM with 256 GB internal storage variant will be available at a price of Rs 24,999.

The Realme C1 2 GB variant will be available at its original price of Rs 6,999. Yu Ace phone from Micromax can be bought from the sale at a discounted price of Rs 4,999.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499 and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999.

Many other smartphones like Motorola one power, Redmi Y2, Realme 2 will be available in the bonanza. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start from 12:30 AM IST and you can view the same on Flipkart by their notify me button.

