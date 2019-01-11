Flipkart Nokia Days sale: From January 10 to January 13, the Flipkart has some exciting offers on Nokia phones under the Nokia Days sale. Under the sale, the company is providing Nokia smartphones with offers that include No-cost EMI and special price. The smartphones available during the 4-day sale are Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Flipkart Nokia Days sale: Nokia fans, Flipkart is all you need to browse right now if you are looking forward to buying a Nokia smartphone. From January 10 to January 13, the Flipkart has some exciting offers on Nokia phones under the Nokia Days sale. Under the sale, the company is providing Nokia smartphones with offers that include No-cost EMI and special price. The smartphones available during the 4-day sale are Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus. Well, there is a list of offers that have been provided by Flipkart to turn your deal a smart one. Here we have listed the smartphones available in the sale and special offers that have been provided by the e-commerce company.

Nokia 5.1 Plus (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Originally priced at Rs 13, 199, the Flipkart is providing a 24% on Nokia 5.1 Plus Black variant and is available at a slashed price of Rs 9,999. No-cost EMI is also provided and you can buy the mobile at just Rs 1,667. The company is also providing an off up to Rs 9450 on an exchange. Also, with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, an extra 5% off is to be given to the buyer.

Nokia 5.1 Plus (Blue, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)

Originally priced at Rs 13, 199, the Flipkart is providing a 24% on the Nokia 5.1 Plus Blue variant and is available at a slashed price of Rs 9,999. No-cost EMI is also provided and you can buy the mobile at just Rs 1,667. The company is also providing an off up to Rs 9450 on an exchange. Also, with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, an extra 5% off is to be given to the buyer.

Nokia 6.1 Plus (Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Originally priced at Rs 14, 999, the Flipkart is providing a 24% on the Nokia 6.1 Plus Black variant and is available at a slashed price of Rs 14,999. No-cost EMI is also provided and you can buy the mobile at just Rs 2,500. The company is also providing an off up to Rs 14,900 on the exchange. Also, with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, an extra 5% off is to be given to the buyer.

Nokia 6.1 Plus (White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Originally priced at Rs 14, 999, the Flipkart is providing a 24% on the Nokia 6.1 Plus white variant and is available at a slashed price of Rs 14,999. No-cost EMI is also provided and you can buy the mobile at just Rs 2,500. The company is also providing an off up to Rs 14,900 on an exchange. Also, with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, an extra 5% off is to be given to the buyer.

