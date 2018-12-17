Flipkart smartphone sale 2018: E-commerce colossal Flipkart is offering great discounts on Nokia and Samsung smartphones. The deals offered by Flipkart will be available on the official website at www.flipkart.com. Interested people can visit the website to avail the discounts on various smartphones. Before knowing the details of all the discounts available, one should take note of offers that are available on several smartphones. Makers have launched new smartphones in the market before the New Year. This means that all the smartphones launched this year and the best-sellers on Flipkart, even the top ended flagship smartphones have discounts. The sale on Flipkart is offering a discount on the latest smartphones by companies like Samsung and Nokia. Samsung has recently launched Galaxy Note 9 which costs Rs. 73,600. Samsung Galaxy S9 will cost around Rs. 53,000 in Polaris Blue color instead of Rs. 65,000. Samsung has launched many smartphones this year which includes Samsung Galaxy A9 of 8GB RAM is available for Rs. 40,000 instead of Rs. 42,000. Taking a closer look at the discounts, Samsung Galaxy A9 will get a straight discount of Rs.4,000 and exchange program is available on the website. In smartphone exchange program the user can return his old phone and will get a price for the new phone. Flipkart has put huge discounts on the Samsung Galaxy On6 along with Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus. All these smartphones were launched this year.

Flagship Smartphones Launched this year with Flipkart discounts:

Smartphone Actual Price Discounted Price

Galaxy On6 4GB RAM Rs 15,490 Rs 9,990

Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM Rs 17,600 Rs 14,999

Nokia 5.1 Plus 3GB RAM Rs 13,199 Rs 9,999

Galaxy On Max 4GB RAM Rs 16,900 Rs 11,990

Galaxy On5 Rs 8,990 Rs 5,490

Galaxy On Nxt Rs 17,900 Rs 9,990

