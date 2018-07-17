With Flipkart's much-awaited promotional sale event, Big Shopping Days, the buyers is a chance to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro for as low as Rs 649. Notably, the Flipkart is providing the buyers with an exchange offer of up to Rs 12, 850 and a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards.

Flipkart’s much-awaited promotional sale event, Big Shopping Days, has gone live in its official website. The sale that kick-started at around 12 pm from today, July 16 will continue till July 19. The sale has brought some exclusive offers for the buys, and the one that has been gaining a lot of attention among the buyers is a chance to buy the Redmi Note 5 Pro for as low as Rs 649. All you need to have is a OnePlus5T smartphone and an SBI credit card. Notably, the Flipkart is providing the buyers with an exchange offer of up to Rs 12, 850 and a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards.

Amid the ongoing demand of Redmi Note 5 Pro, and a limited supply, the sale has already gained a lot of attention among the users. Interested buyers have been asked to fulfil the above-mentioned criteria in a bid to avail the maximum discount. Notably, no other smartphone except OnePlus5T will open the ways to buy a Redmi Note 5 Pro for just Rs 649. Besides this, you can also avail another exchange offer with your old Redmi Note 4 and get an off of RS 3,600 on the purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Also, if you are making your payment through SBI credit card, then you can have an additional Rs 1500 off to the actual price. Thus, a buyer can purchase the smartphone for only Rs 9,899 besides of its actual market price which is Rs 14,999. Available in the market in two variants, Redmi Note 5 Pro has been making headline ever since it was released. Recently, Xiaomi’s flagship smartphone, Redmi Note 5 Pro Sales surpassed 5-million mark in India.

Coming to Redmi Note 5 Pro’s price tag in the market, the 4GB RAM variant is available in the market with a price tag of Rs 14,999, while the 6GB RAM variant is available at Rs 16,999 in the market.

