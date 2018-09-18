With Germany testing world's first ever hydrogen train, it seems the era of diesel-powered trains will soon come to end. While several claims that it may put a hole in the buyer's pocket, experts have claimed that not only these trains are eco-friendly but also are extremely cost-effective in a long run. The two Coradia iLint trains have been manufactured by French TGV-maker Alstom.

The ever-changing technology is the quintessential propellent that drives technology and proving this true, Germany rolled out the world’s first ever hydrogen-powered train. With Germany testing world’s first ever hydrogen train, it seems the era of diesel-powered trains will soon come to end. While several claims that it may put a hole in the buyer’s pocket, experts have claimed that not only these trains are eco-friendly but also are extremely cost-effective in a long run. The two Coradia iLint trains have been manufactured by French TGV-maker Alstom.

Germany is currently testing the train on a 100 km route that covers several towns and cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude. The bright blue coloured Coradia iLint trains are said to be running on the stretch that was once owned by the diesel engines.

Commenting on the development, Henri Poupart-Lafarge, CEO of Alstom, said that they are ready for serial production. The CEO further unveiled a hydrogen statio where the trains will be refuelled.

Addressing the event, Alstom claimed that severaGermanan states have expressed their interest for the hydrogen-powered train. The company added that they plan to deliver some 14 trains to Lower Saxony in 2021.

With this German train running on tracks, the passengers will be seeing only steam and water as the only emission thus putting an end to all the deadly pollutants emitted by the diesel engines. Apart from the hydrogen and oxygen cells that produce energy, the train will also be getting extra energy in form of ion-lithium batteries.

As per reports, the Coradia iLint trains can easily cover some 1,000 kilometres on just a single tank of hydrogen. The range covered by the hydrogen engine is currently turning heads as the figures posted by the hydrogen engine is quite similar to the diesel engines.

