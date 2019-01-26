The launch of 3G network was a blessing for 2G network subscribers as the speed of data transmission on a 2G network was only 170 Kbps while in 3G networks, the downloading speed went up to 42 Mbps (or 43,000 Kbps) which meant the music (3MB) and video files (10MB) which earlier took 7-10 minutes to download over 2G only took 2-3 seconds over 3G network. The increasing demand for faster internet speed and better connectivity became the base for the 4G. The launch of 4G made possible uninterrupted video calls, no-buffer video stream, clear voice call and a lot more. That being said we are all set to upgrade from 4G to 5G, but what is 5G?

Although it seems like a distant memory but when the 3G network was launched over a decade ago in India, it brought a radicalising reform in the mobile business. Phone users finally bid adieu to tiresome buffering rings and never-ending “loading…” screen on 2G networks and embraced the lightning-quick 3G which reformed their lives. The technological enhancements went up a notch when 4G entered the lives of people and the life that we lived before the advent of the 4G has never been the same. Now, there is massive anticipation among consumers regarding the potential launch of the unreal 5G network.

The launch of 3G network was a blessing for 2G network subscribers as the speed of data transmission on a 2G network was only 170 Kbps while in 3G networks, the downloading speed went up to 42 Mbps (or 43,000 Kbps) which meant the music (3MB) and video files (10MB) which earlier took 7-10 minutes to download over 2G only took 2-3 seconds over 3G network. The increasing demand for faster internet speed and better connectivity became the base for the 4G. The launch of 4G made possible uninterrupted video calls, no-buffer video stream, clear voice call and a lot more. That being said we are all set to upgrade from 4G to 5G, but what is 5G?

5G is the next generation of cellular communication technology. It is a software-defined network meaning it won’t entirely replace the cables but could replace the need for them by operating largely on cloud offering faster internet speeds and more reliable connections on smartphones and other devices than ever before. Together with latest research and the cutting-edge network technology, 5G should offer connections tenfold faster with average download speeds up to 10 Gbps meaning a 2 hour film that took 62 hours over 3G network now takes 6 minutes on 4G and over 5G it will be ready to watch in about 4 seconds, but it’s not just the download speed that will be upgraded, response time will also be much faster. This advancement is believed to be a booming factor for technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and autonomous cars allowing for a smarter and more connected world.

5G will also provide a more personalised web experience using a technique called network slicing. It’s a way of creating separate wireless networks on the cloud, allowing users to create their own bespoke network. Being able to personalise the internet is a benefit for businesses. At big events like music concerts or trade conventions, there is a mass influx of people in one particular area using data-heavy applications but with 5G, organisers could pay for an increased slice of the network boosting its internet capacity and thus improving its visitors’ online experience.

When can we start using 5G?

5G was created years ago and has been talked up since then. With development well underway, 5G is expected to launch across the world by 2020. It is estimated that even by the year 2025, the network will lag behind both 4G and 3G in terms of global mobile connections as its mainstream existence faces multiple hurdles, the most significant being the cost. With Qualcomm unveiling its Snapdragon 855 SoC, 5G is one step closer to becoming reality.

Read More