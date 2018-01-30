The Mukesh Ambani backed Reliance Jio is planning to revolutionize the Indian mobile data market once again by introducing mega add-on plans which will help the users enjoy more data at affordable price ranges. The customers will be able to gain 400mb, 1GB, 3GB and 6GB 4G data respectively through the Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 add-on plans.

Reliance Jio ever since entering the Indian market has changed the notion of affordable internet. The telecom giants have gone on to create a revolution through cheap and unlimited usage freedom. The latest from Jio was the Rs 49 tariff which gave the Jio Phone users 1GB data for 28 days, the cheapest plan introduced by the popular brand. Jio along with the data plan had also introduced Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 add-on tariffs but the plans had not gone live in the market. But as per reports, the company is planning to soon make the plans available for the users and further strengthen its hold within the consumers.

The plans have not yet been officially put up on the Reliance Jio portal or the app but are expected to soon show up. The customers will be able to benefit from the plans through the app or the portal. The add-on plans will be exclusive for data and won’t help the calling purpose of the users. The customers will be able to gain 400mb, 1GB, 3GB and 6GB 4G data respectively through the Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 add-on plans. Unlike the primary recharge tariffs, no voice calling offer has been combined in the add-on plans.

The add-on plans will be no specific validity and will run until your primary data plan. Earlier Jio had launched five booster plans of Rs 11, Rs 51, Rs 91 and Rs 201 respectively but now is planning to let the customers enjoy more internet on easier rates by introducing the add-on plans. The add-on plan is effective as it will add to the existing data limit. For example, if you buy a Rs 101 add-on plan you will be able to exploit a total of 1,5GB plus 6GB data each day. Earlier Reliance Jio had introduced one of its cheapest plans of Rs 49 for the Jio Phone users which provided 1 GB 4G data for 28 days.