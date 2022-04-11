New Delhi, 11 April 2022: Gizmore, one of India’s leading Smart Accessories, Fitness Gear, and Home Audio brands, today announced the launch of its first Make in India trolley speakers WHEELZ T1501 N and T1000 PRO. Both the speakers are designed and conceptualised for those who love to explore sound and are currently available for purchase from Gizmore’s official website, and Amazon at Rs 5499 and Rs 3999 respectively.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Co-Founder Gizmore said, “We are proud to launch our first Make in India trolley speakers, WHEELZ T1501 N and T1000 PRO aligned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for becoming ‘Atmanirbhar’ and ‘Vocal for Local’. It’s great to see Government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative has successfully brought manufacturing, design, and innovation to the center stage. Our commitment to bringing world-class products has got further impetus owing to the government’s single-minded focus on making India a robust manufacturing sector. Under the government’s PLI scheme, building capability and capacity to manufacture PCBA bodes well for India’s ambition to become the world’s electronics manufacturing hub.”

Gizmore is currently manufacturing 5000 units of both products per month and is aiming to double its manufacturing capabilities in the coming months. The brand has also set a sales target of 50,000 units of both the products by end of this year.

WHEELZ T1501 N

Offers 360-degree immersive sound, and simple-to-use tap controls. One can stream their favourite music directly to this wireless karaoke speaker from a Bluetooth-enabled device. With no extra cables required the speaker produces perfect quality sound with a keen focus on bass, timbre, and pitch. This speaker creates a portable sound system that is ideal for both outdoor and indoor parties. Powered with a 2000W P.M.P.O, dual 8-inch subwoofer, and 20 W speakers. Rugged and portable with a 3600 mAh battery capacity and 4 hours of playtime it’s ideal for party times with its disco lights, and any other occasion where portable music is required. Impressive LED glow light to add to the overall aesthetics of the room. T1501N also offers a wireless mic and remote for easy accessibility.

Priced at Rs.5499, the speaker is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website

WHEELZ T1000 PRO

T1000 has the perfect combination of technology and design at budget-friendly prices and is preloaded with impressive features. Great for both outdoors and indoors with clear vocals and surround sound, changeable audio settings, 4-hour battery run down, 2200 mAH battery capacity, and a wired microphone.

One can play loud and clear with the T1000 whether they are inside or outside. Changing the audio settings on the speaker to match any environment improves performance even more. To charge the speaker, all that is required is a USB cable or power bank.

Priced at Rs. Rs 3999/, the product is available on Amazon & Gizmore’s official website

About Gizmore

Gizmore is a premium affordable smart accessories brand that offers premium products with innovative features and quality excellence and is in sync with the aspirations and demands of the consumer of new India. It is a one-stop-shop for consumers looking for mobile accessories, home audio, and wearables. The company has completely redefined the home audio space by offering products that are cutting-edge, eye-catching, and value for money. From tech enthusiasts to music aficionados, Gizmore has something to offer for everyone. Gizmore has set up a countrywide network of over 15,000 dealers across 225+ and is also available in 500+ modern retail outlets.

For more information, please visit – https://gizmore.in