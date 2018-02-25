Three engineering graduates from Hyderabad have come up with a solution for construction, cement and industrial worker in order to stay cool. The new development of some comfortably air-conditioned helmets shall keep the boiling sun at bay for these hard-working people. The new helmet was designed in September 2016, the components used in the helmet are 85% from the local market.

As the capital is going to witness summer season again with the scorching sun after the warmth of winter delight, those toiling masses working at the construction sites, cement and steel factories and other outdoor workplaces face the simmering heat. The new development of some comfortably air-conditioned helmets shall keep the boiling sun at bay for these hard-working people. This air-conditioned helmet is designed by the engineering graduates team, who accorded well with Jarsh. The city-based Hyderabad city company has come up the air-conditioned helmet.

The helmet is powered by a rechargeable battery, and the air-conditioned lasts from good two to eight hours, depending on the capacity of the battery. This helmet can be charged to a mobile phone. More importantly, using this helmet will not result in any hair loss. Jarsh's company has claimed. Each helmet costs Rs 5,000," said Kausthub Kaundinya, Chief Executive Officer, Jarsh Company's helmet.

Weighing 250 grams heavier than the conventional ones, these helmets are ideal for people working in cement, steel and construction sites and but they are not for two-wheelers. The idea behind is to help workers stay cool, they will be distributed to the City Traffic Police personnel soon. The Telangana regime, especially (Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad) RICH has helped us a lot in obtaining the certifications, connections and approvals from the Indian Medical Council. The Telangana government recently announced the setting up of information Technology campus for persons with disabilities, claiming this will be the world’s first such faculty.

