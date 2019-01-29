Sometimes users go an extra mile and use the service for "unreal" purposes, mostly humorous. Recently, a report stated that over 4.5 lakh Indians asked the Google Assistant to marry them, about which the official Twitter handle of Google India posted the meme.

Google asks Indian users why the obsession with marrying its voice assistant, here's how the users responded

Just over a week ago, #10YearChallenge had taken social media by storm and now, there are “Really Really Really” memes trending like wildfire on the internet. Many prominent personalities and companies are using the Really Really Really trend and the latest one to add to the list is Google. Google India on Tuesday quizzed its users why they ask Google to marry them and it sent Twitterati on a roll.

Google provides voice-assistant to its users which responds to when a user says “OK Google”. The voice-assistant comes handy for a number of tasks ranging from setting reminders, doing calculations, finding people to pointing to locations on maps, finding eating spots, displaying trending topics, etc.

However, sometimes users go an extra mile and use the service for “unreal” purposes, mostly humorous. Recently, a report stated that over 4.5 lakh Indians asked the Google Assistant to marry them, about which the official Twitter handle of Google India posted the meme.

As soon as Google India posted the Really Really Really meme asking users why they ask its assistant to marry them, a flurry of hillarious responses started pouring in on its feed. Here are our top picks from reactions:

I

am

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us. — STAЯK (@iamsubhamstark) January 28, 2019

People who do not have any logic behind this question be like: pic.twitter.com/7pS9D9L7S1 — Dhruv Metkar (@dhruvmetkar) January 28, 2019

First you go and fix this #google pic.twitter.com/4370h2qVOU — Rinshad Kammath (@RKammath) January 29, 2019

cuz guys here would rather date a program than a real woman.

PS: got serious chills while writing this tweet. — amir (@unhealthy_snack) January 28, 2019

I have never asked her

Because she's already engaged 😂😂😂 — VIVEK (@_i_am_vivek) January 29, 2019

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to tell you we love to irritate you and make you do some fun work analysing what we ask Google Assistant — GHALIB (@CuldudeGHALIB) January 29, 2019

I

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why do I always get rejected 🤔 — Sangam Gupta (@i_SGupta) January 29, 2019

When i am horny ,,i play with assistant pic.twitter.com/cJgdnSQ0dL — Vishu (@Visshu69) January 28, 2019

Read More