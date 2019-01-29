Just over a week ago, #10YearChallenge had taken social media by storm and now, there are “Really Really Really” memes trending like wildfire on the internet. Many prominent personalities and companies are using the Really Really Really trend and the latest one to add to the list is Google. Google India on Tuesday quizzed its users why they ask Google to marry them and it sent Twitterati on a roll.
Google provides voice-assistant to its users which responds to when a user says “OK Google”. The voice-assistant comes handy for a number of tasks ranging from setting reminders, doing calculations, finding people to pointing to locations on maps, finding eating spots, displaying trending topics, etc.
However, sometimes users go an extra mile and use the service for “unreal” purposes, mostly humorous. Recently, a report stated that over 4.5 lakh Indians asked the Google Assistant to marry them, about which the official Twitter handle of Google India posted the meme.
As soon as Google India posted the Really Really Really meme asking users why they ask its assistant to marry them, a flurry of hillarious responses started pouring in on its feed. Here are our top picks from reactions:
