The tech giant has announced that it's now selling audiobooks on the Google Play Store. Google Play Books will roll out in 45 countries and nine languages starting Tuesday. The audiobooks are available on Android, iOS, the web and with Google Assistant-enabled devices like Google Home smart speakers. Audiobooks are generally priced between $7 and $15 but Google is offering discounts, in addition to 50% off on your first audiobook.

“The Google Assistant integration with audiobooks is available on Android, iOS, Chromecast, Android Wear, Android Auto or even your laptop,” said Greg Hartrell, Head of Product Management, Google Play Books. “On Google Play, you can buy a single audiobook at an affordable price, with no commitments. You can also get a free preview of the book to make sure you’re hooked on to the story and enjoy listening to the narrator’s voice,” the company said in a statement. Try “Ok Google, who is the author?” if you need a refresher, or “Ok Google, stop playing in 20 minutes” to set a timer for bedtime reading, it added.

As of now, the Google Assistant integration with audiobooks is available on Android smartphones and smart speakers globally in English. Audiobooks are generally priced between $7 and $15 but Google is offering discounts, in addition to 50% off on your first audiobook, reports said. Google Play is a digital distribution service operated and developed by Google. It serves as the official app store for the Android operating system, allowing users to browse and download applications.