Google on Saturday, March 31, commemorated the 153rd birthday of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, one of the earliest Indian female physicians with a beautiful doodle that displays her wearing a green saree and holding a degree with a stethoscope around her neck. Created by artist Kashmira Sarode from Bangalore portrayed Joshi celebrating her medical degree. She was the first woman of Indian origin to study and graduate with a 2-year diploma in medicine in the US.

Born with the name Yamuna, in Kalyan of Maharashtra’s Thane district, she was married at the age of 9 Gopalrao Joshi, a widower who was almost 20 years older than her, due to family pressure. Her husband renamed her Anandi after the marriage. Her husband worked as a postal clerk in Kalyan. Google writes in its blog, “In 1886, a young doctor stepped off a ship from America, eager to take up the role of a physician in charge of the female ward at Kolhapur’s Albert Edward Hospital.”

She earned her medical degree from the Women’s Medical College of Pennsylvania, now known as Drexel University College of Medicine and later on returned to India with an endeavour to open a medical college for women. She gave birth to a boy when she was merely 14 years old, but the toddler lived only for 10 days as the necessary medical care for his survival was not available at that time. This tragic incident inspired to become a doctor. Her life was tragically cut short when she died on her 22nd birthday due to tuberculosis in 1887.

