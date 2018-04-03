Google doodle celebrates the 115th birth anniversary of noted theatre artist Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. The fearless lady who participated in India's Independence in 1947. Born in Mangalore, Karnataka on April 3, 1903, she was married at the age of 14. She lost her husband at the age of 16 and married Harindranath Chattopadhyay at 20.

Google doodle celebrates the 115th birth anniversary of noted theatre artist and the first Indian woman to get arrested Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay. Born on April 3, 1903 in Mangalore, Karnataka, she is one of the most popular feminist freedom fighter and social reformer. She participated in India’s freedom struggle and continued working for the refugees and cultural landscapes after India’s Independence in 1947. Her inspiring work makes a number of institutions like National School of Drama, Sangeet Natak Academy, and Crafts Council of India exist in the country.

Ananthaya Dhareshwar, Kamaladevi’s father was the District collector of Mangalore while Girijabai, her mother was from an aristocratic family from Karnataka. The fearless lady lost her father at the age of seven and was married at the age of 14 but that marriage soon ended as she lost her husband at the age of 16. Being a widow at the age of 16, she went to London to study. She then got married to Harindranath Chattopadhyay at the age of 20. Joining her husband abroad, she received a diploma in Sociology from Bedford College, University of London.

In 1955, she was awarded Padma Bhushan by the government, The recipient of the second highest Civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, Kamaladevi was also honoured with Ramon Magsaysay Award in 1966 for the Community Leadership. In 1977, UNESCO honoured her with an award for her contribution towards the promotion of handicrafts. The Awakening of Indian women, Japan-its weakness and strength, America, The land of superlatives, Tribalism in India, and Handicrafts of India are some of the books written by Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay.

