In a bid to restraint fake news, Google has come up with a new initiative named Google News Initiative on Tuesday. The $300 million worth project will help journalism expand in the digital era. With the new initiative, Google will support the media industry by fighting misinformation and misleading journalism. Well, there is no doubt about the fact that fighting fake news is obviously going to be one of the most difficult parts of Google’s upcoming effort. The company’s new initiative is going to help the news industry a stronger future for news.

Google has enlisted three specific goals of the Google News Initiative: highlight accurate journalism while fighting misinformation, particularly during breaking news events; help news sites continue to grow from a business perspective and create new tools to help journalists do their jobs. Google has also confirmed that the company is working to train its system to be better at recognising breaking news. The changes were made after Facebook, Google, and Twitter Inc faced a lot of criticism during the US presidential election. As per reports, the social media sites have allegedly spread the false and often malicious information that might have wooed voters to vote for Republican candidate Donald Trump.

To make the subscription to online news sites easier, the company also launched Subscribe with Google. With this, users can directly subscribe to online news sites from news pages using their existing payment information from their Google account. It is also going to help the publishers to improve their reach and will ultimately expand their subscribers base. Google said it would launch the news subscription with the Financial Times, the New York Times, Le Figaro and The Telegraph among others. The search engine said it plans to add more news publishers soon.

