Greenhouse Gas Impact On Earth, NASA Shares Visuals | Watch

NASA’s ominous ocean simulation showed how greenhouse gases are affecting Earth’s water bodies. A sea surface current visualization based on the Estimating the Circulation and Climate of the Ocean, Phase II (ECCO2) model was posted on Instagram by NASA Climate Change. The space agency stated in the caption that the ocean is changing due to the gasses that humans emit. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) stated in its article that “our ocean is changing.”

“With 70% of the planet covered by water, the seas are important drivers of Earth’s global climate. Yet, increasing greenhouse gases from human activities are altering the ocean before our eyes. NASA and its partners are on a mission to find out more,” NASA further posted.

NASA provided additional information about the visualization, explaining that the various colors represent the average temperature of the sea surface currents. “With warmer colours (red, orange, and yellow) representing warmer temperatures and cooler colours (green and blue) representing cooler temperatures,” the organization stated.

The visualization was released by NASA only a day ago. It has received almost 13,000 likes since then. As they responded to the post on social media, folks left a variety of responses.

“Would you kindly clarify what this data indicates? Do the days or months pass? When is the year? Which is it—ocean temperatures or currents? What conclusions have we drawn from this data? one user inquired. “The visualisation shows sea surface current flows,” NASA retorted. The related sea surface temperature data colors the flows. This specific visualization covers the years 2007–2008.

"The earth speaks and humanity ignores due to the lack of responsibility of organisations and leaders who take the piss and politicise everything for the monopolies affecting and infecting our only home with involution and when unexpected situations come the masses will blame their leaders but they and they chose them and let them take responsibility for the consequences, many would say so but the problem is that innocent human lives and animals pay the consequences of selfishness and involution," stated another user on Instagram.

