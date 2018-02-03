Astronauts have already recycled their own urine by filtering it and then converting it into drinking water. Now if the idea of converting human excreta into edible substance works, the process could one day become a sustainable alternative to the current practice of dumping astronauts'space dumps into earth's atmosphere.

Sending astronauts into deep-space missions is a herculean task with food production being one of the many tough issues to tackle. Sending food into the space with astronauts is too expensive as it increases the fuel cost and also takes up the precious cargo space. Also, after spending weeks and months in space, the meals often become mundane for space cadets. To deal with the problem, researchers at the Pennsylvania State University have come up with a weird solution to the dilemma. You might feel disgusted with the idea but yes scientists are thinking about converting astronauts’ poop into something edible.

The research team at the university is experimenting with a technique that rapidly breaks down solid and liquid waste to grow food with a series of microbial reactors that minimise pathogen growth. In simpler terms, researchers are going to use microbes to break down the astronaut poop. “We envisioned and tested the concept of simultaneously treating astronauts’ waste with microbes while producing a biomass that is edible either directly or indirectly depending on safety concerns,” said Christopher House, a professor of geosciences at Penn State.

“It’s a little strange, but the concept would be a little bit like Marmite or Vegemite where you’re eating a smear of ‘microbial goo,” he added. Astronauts have already recycled their own urine by filtering it and then converting it into drinking water. Now if the idea of converting human excreta into edible substance works, the process could one day become a sustainable alternative to the current practice of dumping astronauts’space dumps into earth’s atmosphere.