Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed arrested in Pakistan: Mumbai attacks mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed has been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province on Wednesday. The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab Police arrested Saeed when he was travelling from Lahore to Gujranwala. He has been sent to jail. The CTD had registered 23 FIRs against 13 proscribed JuD including Saeed on the charges of terror financing. Punjab police spokesperson had said that Saeed would be arrested soon.

The Punjab Police counter-terrorism wing had declared that the JuD was financing terrorism through organisations like Al-Anfaal Trust, Muaz Bin Jabal Trust and Dawatul Irshad Trust. The CTD officials are likely to hold a press conference later about the arrest, reports suggest.

The Imran Khan-led government has been buckling under pressure by the Financial Action Task Force to act against terror outfits. On Monday, Saeed and his three aides including Hafiz Masood, Ameer Hamza and Malik Zafar were granted bail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan. The anti-terrorism court also stopped police from arresting them.Pakistan media reports suggest that his arrest is a part of the country’s crackdown against banned outfits under the National Action Plan.

Saeed-led Lashkar-e-Taiba was responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attacks in which more than 160 people lost their lives. The United States has also designated Saeed as a global terrorist. The US chief has also offered 10 million dollars for information pertaining to Saeed to justice.