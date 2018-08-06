Vivo is all set to make your Independence Day better as it has announced a 72 hours sale on its one of the best reviewed Vivo Nex in India. The sale that is coming all together with some exciting offers will let you buy the Nex at a price tag of Rs 1,947 only. Originally priced at Rs 44,990, Nex is known for its full-screen bezel-less display and a pop-up selfie camera.

Vivo is all set to make your Independence Day better as it has announced a 72 hours sale on its one of the best reviewed Vivo Nex in India. The sale that is coming all together with some exciting offers will let you buy the Nex at a price tag of Rs 1,947 only. Originally priced at Rs 44,990, Nex is known for its full-screen bezel-less display and a pop-up selfie camera. Now, if you are wondering how’s that possible, then don’t worry, we are here for you. Notably, the Chinese smartphone maker has decided to celebrate the success of its newly-launched flagship in India and also the Independence Day. Well, this must have cleared your minds a bit about why the company is offering the smartphone at Rs 1,947. If not, pay more attention.

Now, if you are thinking about the ways to be the lucky one and gathering all your credit and debit cards then take a long breath. Well, there are some offers available for the HDFC bank customers, but for buying Nex at 1,947, all you need to do is to be a part of a flash sale that will be available from August 7 to August 9 till 12pm. You just need to visit the Vivo India’s e-store. and there is nothing bad in trying your luck. Maybe you become the one who will become the proud owner of Vivo Nex, which is available in a limited edition.

Along with the handset, you will also get free Bluetooth headphones with the NEX, X21 and V9 handsets. Coming to the specifications, the smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED fullscreen display with almost no bezel and notch. Users are provided with the 8MP selfie camera and a third-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

