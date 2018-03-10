Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during his Periscope live-stream revealed that the billion dollar company are planning to spread its blue-check-mark verification to a wider audience. The authentication of account or users having an official account on Twitter has become a status symbol ever since its arrival in 2009. Twitter announced in a live stream that the company plans to offer its blue-check-mark verification badge to more of its users, an oft-requested feature. Jack Dorsey in his periscope live stream said that the micro-blogging site want to be one of the most trusted services in the world and they know that they have a lot of work to get there.

Brace yourself folks, because more blue ticks on Twitter are coming and this time it’s for everyone. Twitter are planning to offer their famous blue tick verification badges to every user using the social media app. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during his Periscope live-stream revealed that the billion dollar company are planning to spread its blue-check-mark verification to a wider audience. The authentication of account or users having an official account on Twitter has become a status symbol ever since its arrival in 2009.

To ensure the app’s credibility, Twitter has now resorted to new process to verify the account of the users on the micro-blogging site. Dorsey broke the news of rolling out verification badges in a more convenient manner on Thursday in his 47-minute live-stream on Twitter’s Periscope. With a decade old inception, the blue-check mark serves as an honorary symbol to famous personalities on the social media. The verification badges are primarily seen on the accounts of famous celebrities, athletes and public figures to check impersonators.

ALSO READ: Leaked already! One Plus 6 likely to come with 19:9 display and Snapdragon 845 SoC

The status symbol of Twitter which came out in the form of verification was later shared with journalist and other users and fan pages. To obtain a verified check mark, users have to apply with a reason for why they need one. “Twitter announced in a live stream that the company plans to offer its blue-check-mark verification badge to more of its users, an oft-requested feature,” Jack Dorsey, Twitter was quoted as saying by CNET on Friday. “We want to be one of the most trusted services in the world and we know we have a lot of work to get there,” he added.

(With inputs from IANS…)

ALSO READ: Android folks rejoice as Google brings Lens to Google Photos users; here’s all you need to know